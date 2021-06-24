16 photos of Copnor in Portsmouth through the years

Perhaps you remember the places or you feature in it yourself?
Some of the images included are Copnor Modern School gymnastics, Street parties in Carnarvon Road, Keswick Avenue, Wallington Road, Northgate Avenue and Romsey Avenue.
They also show the damage caused during the blitz in Hayling Avenue and New Road East, Burrfields Road brickworks area and The Swan pub on the Copnor Road.
1. Memories from Copnor's past
Copnor Bridge with a trolley bus No.306 on a No.6 service. Taken on 17 August 1962 by Allan Milton who supplied the photo the bus is running south. behind are the trees surrounding the bowling green. 306 was one of fifteen supplied during 1950/51 to the Corporation Transport Department.
2. Memories from Copnor's past
St Cuthbert's Church, Copnor during the blitz
The first damage to the church buildings occurred on November 10th 1940, when a high explosive bomb fell, tearing a hole in the North side of the nave. Because part of the roof was open to the sky, the congregation had to bring umbrellas on rainy days. On April 17th 1941, a landmine in Hayling Avenue destroyed the East end of the church, severely damaging the rest of the building and completely flattening the Parish Hall (the original Mission Church). The following day, the vicar erected a large wooden cross on the rubble and nailed to it a victory V.
3. Memories from Copnor's past
The Swan public house on Copnor Road, 1979. The News PP5601
4. Memories from Copnor's past
Copnor Secondary Modern School football team 1953-1954
