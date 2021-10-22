16 royal memories of King George VI in Portsmouth

1. King George VI in Portsmouth

Getting ready for the King. Pictured in 1937 are ladies from Nile Street, Landport painting a fence in the colours of the Union jack for the celebrations for the Coronation of King George VI in 1937. Sent in by George Warren of Horndean we see from left to right Mrs Lilly, Mrs sands, Mrs Russell and George's mother, Mabel. Far right is George with his grandmother.

Photo: The News archive