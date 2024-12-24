17 brilliant Portsmouth pubs we were sad to lose

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2020, 18:48 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 13:46 GMT
We delved into the archives for this great selection of pubs from the Landport and Portsea area.

The majority of them no longer exist sadly - but we think you’ll enjoy looking at the ones that once stood in the area.

The Gladstone Head pub in Staunton Street, Landport.

1. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The Gladstone Head pub in Staunton Street, Landport. Photo: The News archive

The Three Crowns Inn at Portsea, dressed for wartime service with blackouts in the windows.

2. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The Three Crowns Inn at Portsea, dressed for wartime service with blackouts in the windows. Photo: The News archive

The White Hart at No.5 on the corner of Dean Street.

3. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The White Hart at No.5 on the corner of Dean Street. Photo: The News archive

Shipwrights pub at Landport, now long gone.

4. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

Shipwrights pub at Landport, now long gone. Photo: The News archive

