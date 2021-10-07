17 clubs that we've loved and lost in Portsmouth over the years

From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down.

However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.

We decided to celebrate some of the city’s lost nightspots by diving into The News archives.

Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember!

Our trial offer starts at just £2 a month for the first two months.

1. Babylon This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Flares Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Martha's While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

4. Highlight This old club used to be in Gunwharf Quays and it was very student friendly, but it was taken over and turned into Grosvenor Casino in 2012. Photo: - Photo Sales