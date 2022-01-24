A revamped No Man's Land Fort, Spithead in June 1990. The News PP1543
17 fabulous images from the past of Portsmouth in 1990

Some really interesting scenes from the year for you to enjoy.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:22 pm

Included in this 1990 selection you will see Port Solent and the marina, Princess Diana meeting locals while visiting the Eastney Community Centre, the queue for the Allders sale in December and the Portsmouth Poll Tax demo in April of that year.

1. Portsmouth in 1990

The Whitbread brewery in Queen Street, Portsea, in February 1990, before it was demolished. The News PP1430

2. Portsmouth in 1990

Teenagers learning to juggle outside the Portsmouth Guild Hall on August 28 1990. The News PP3662

3. Portsmouth in 1990

Views across Port Solent marina around 1990

4. Portsmouth in 1990

A tranquil day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyards on May 18 1990. The News PP3023

