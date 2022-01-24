17 fabulous images from the past of Portsmouth in 1990

Included in this 1990 selection you will see Port Solent and the marina, Princess Diana meeting locals while visiting the Eastney Community Centre, the queue for the Allders sale in December and the Portsmouth Poll Tax demo in April of that year.
1. Portsmouth in 1990
The Whitbread brewery in Queen Street, Portsea, in February 1990, before it was demolished. The News PP1430
Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in 1990
Teenagers learning to juggle outside the Portsmouth Guild Hall on August 28 1990. The News PP3662
Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in 1990
Views across Port Solent marina around 1990
Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in 1990
A tranquil day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyards on May 18 1990. The News PP3023
Photo: The News archive