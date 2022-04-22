HMS Glamorgan returning from the Falklands in 1982
17 great images of Royal Navy Ships returning from the Falklands War in 1982

What a welcome as our ships return home.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:30 pm

Included in this selection are aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible returning.

1. Ships return from the Falklands

Crowds awaiting HMS Hermes on her return to Portsmouth after the Falklands war. Picture: Courtesy of Mick Huitson

Photo: The News archive

2. Ships return from the Falklands

Homecoming celebrations as HMS Glasgow returns from the Falklands

Photo: The News archive

3. Ships return from the Falklands

HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829

Photo: The News archive

4. Ships return from the Falklands

Crowds on the quayside at Portsmouth waiting for the arrival of the British light aircraft carrier HMS Invincible from the Falkland Islands after the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

