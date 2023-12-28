17 more stunning memories of Eastney going back to 1912

We hope you’ll enjoy looking back at some more of these photos that span from 1912 to 1977.
This selection of a variety of images is sure to evoke some memories for a few of you who may have lived or worked in Eastney over the years.
Maybe you or a member of your family features in one?
1. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth
Taken 21st Oct 1971. Jon Pertwee pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney where the BBC were filming Dr Who, The Sea Devils. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House, West Leigh is pictured taking a photo. Picture: The News 715097-2 Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth
Old Lloyds bank. Not the wild west but perhaps wild east. A bank teller loads cash from the bank on the corner of Glasgow Road, Eastney. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth
The seashell wall at the back of The Eastney Tavern, Eastney, in the 1920's or 1930's. Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth
The Eastney Tavern at the junction of Cromwell Road and St George's Road, Southsea. Photo: The News archive