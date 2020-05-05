18 beloved Portsmouth shops you miss the most

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th May 2020, 17:17 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
Over the years our high streets have transformed as the shops that make them special have chopped and changed.

Some, more than others, held a special place in your hearts – so we’ve compiled a round-up of 18 of the closed Portsmouth shops we would like to visit one final time. Some have been absent from the city for years, while other shut more recently.

Honourable mentions – which we couldn’t find pictures for – were: Chelsea Girl, Trotters, EW Burnett & Sons, Snob, Faith, Hargreaves Sports, Frank Whitcomb's and Ravel. Which of all these do you miss the most?

A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did.

1. Verrecchia - Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did. Photo: Chris Owen

Here are 25 Portsmouth shops that we miss visiting.

2. Lost Portsmouth shops

Here are 25 Portsmouth shops that we miss visiting. Photo: JPIMedia

So many were shocked when this popular family party shop announced its closure in 2019. It was open for more than 94 years.

3. U-Need-Us - Arundel Street, Portsmouth

So many were shocked when this popular family party shop announced its closure in 2019. It was open for more than 94 years. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

A few of you pined for a bargain in C&A, which had been a staple in Portsmouth's city centre for decades. It was the city's first big shop re-opened after the Second World War.

4. C&A - Commercial Road, Portsmouth

A few of you pined for a bargain in C&A, which had been a staple in Portsmouth's city centre for decades. It was the city's first big shop re-opened after the Second World War. Photo: Michael Scaddan

