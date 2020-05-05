Some, more than others, held a special place in your hearts – so we’ve compiled a round-up of 18 of the closed Portsmouth shops we would like to visit one final time. Some have been absent from the city for years, while other shut more recently.
Honourable mentions – which we couldn’t find pictures for – were: Chelsea Girl, Trotters, EW Burnett & Sons, Snob, Faith, Hargreaves Sports, Frank Whitcomb's and Ravel. Which of all these do you miss the most?
1. Verrecchia - Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
A few of you said you long for the sweet treats at Verrecchia's old coffee house and ice cream cafe, left. The Civic Offices now stand where it once did. Photo: Chris Owen
2. Lost Portsmouth shops
Here are 25 Portsmouth shops that we miss visiting. Photo: JPIMedia
3. U-Need-Us - Arundel Street, Portsmouth
So many were shocked when this popular family party shop announced its closure in 2019. It was open for more than 94 years. Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. C&A - Commercial Road, Portsmouth
A few of you pined for a bargain in C&A, which had been a staple in Portsmouth's city centre for decades. It was the city's first big shop re-opened after the Second World War. Photo: Michael Scaddan