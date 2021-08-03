18 images of steamboats from the past in Portsmouth
Enjoy these fabulous old images and get an insight into the past in our area.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:42 am
There are some wonderful vessels that used to grace our shores in this selection.
Some of the included are P S Waverley, P S Duchess of Fife, P S Lorna Doone, P S Whippingham and P S Ryde.
Can you remember seeing any of the steamboats?
Let us know!
