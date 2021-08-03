P S Waverley taken from the round tower taken by Sam Towner
18 images of steamboats from the past in Portsmouth

Enjoy these fabulous old images and get an insight into the past in our area.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:42 am

There are some wonderful vessels that used to grace our shores in this selection.

Some of the included are P S Waverley, P S Duchess of Fife, P S Lorna Doone, P S Whippingham and P S Ryde.

Can you remember seeing any of the steamboats?

Let us know!

1. Steamboats memories

The paddle steamer Merstone is admired by holidaymakers on Southsea beach between the wars

Photo: The News archive

2. Steamboats memories

P S Waverley. The last sea-going paddle steamer in the world starts its first trip of the season in Portsmouth in September 1993. The News PP5413

Photo: The News archive

3. Steamboats memories

P S Duchess of Fife coming alongside Clarence Pier in 1907. The paddle steamer built in 1903 for the Caledonian Steam Packet Company and spent most of her career ferrying passengers in the Firth of Clyde . She was requisitioned for use as a minesweeper during both World Wars. Picture: Courtesy of Gijsha (Ship Nostalgia)

Photo: The News archive

4. Steamboats memories

2008. Veteran paddle steamer P S Waverley, once a familiar sight in the Solent, pictured returning to Portsmouth Harbour for a series of local cruises. Picture: Michael Scaddan (083747-0028)

Photo: The News archive

