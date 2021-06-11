18 photos from 2006 school leavers proms in Portsmouth

With the end of the academic year almost upon us, we decided to dive back into The News archives to find old prom photos from through the years.
For this gallery, we have picked pictures from 2006.
It includes Springfield School, St Edmunds and more.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
1. St Edmund's Catholic School prom
James Sillence (16), Liam Croft (16), James Brown (16), Gary Leighfield (16), Terence Carvalho (15), Harrison Wood (16), Daniel Feltham (16), Michael Schouller (16) attended St Edmund's Catholic School's prom at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-85)
Photo: Malcolm Wells
2. St Edmund's Catholic School
Katherine Robinson (16), Susan Tran (16), Clare Partridge (16), Naomi Brennan (15), Lauren Harris (16), and Kayleigh Travers (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School's prom at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-76)
Photo: Malcolm Wells
3. St Edmund's Catholic School
Natasha Moore (16), Bonnie Whiting (15), Natasha Smith (16), Katie Horrocks (16), Marcella Guine (16), Amber Kelly (16), and Apryl Stiles (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School prom which took place at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-63)
Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. St Edmund's Catholic School
Gemma Duke (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-150)
Photo: Malcolm Wells