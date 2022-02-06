Sharing the name of a character in one of Charles Dickens novels, Mr Pickwick was in Milton Road. After a long history it served its last pints in October 2017.
Sharing the name of a character in one of Charles Dickens novels, Mr Pickwick was in Milton Road. After a long history it served its last pints in October 2017.

21 much loved Portsmouth pubs that no longer exist

Portsmouth has had to say goodbye to a number of beloved pubs since the start of the millennium.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 11:15 am

We decided to dive into The News archives to find photos of just some of the pubs that have served their last orders in the 21 years since the 21st century began.

1. The Market House Tavern

This Grade II listed building housed The Market House Tavern for more than 150 years. It was located on Mile End Road and closed down in early 2013.

Photo: Steve Reid

2. The Contented Pig

Located in Fratton Road, Fratton The Contented Pig went under a number of different names including the Frog & Frigate and Museum Gardens. It was refurbished in 2005 but closed in late 2007. It was demolished in 2015.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Cellars at Eastney

Dating back to the 1880s, this pub in Cromwell Road was originally called The Eastney Cellar but was renamed Cellars At Eastney in the 1990s. It featured live music including acts from abroad. It closed in August 2015 after its lease ran out.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

4. The Grave Diggers

Located in Highland Road this pub began life as life as the Victoria Arms in the late 1800s. It was renamed The Grave Diggers in the 1960s. It eventually shut down in March 2012 and it was sold off for conversion to a house.

Photo: JPIMedia

