Can you spot yourself in any of these 21 photos from Portsmouth pubs?

Depending on who you ask, you are bound to get a different answer for which is the best watering hole in the city.

With the events of the pandemic leaving pubs closed for a large chunk of the last two years, it rammed home just how much we like our pubs.

We decided to dive into The News archives and find photos from pubs across the city since the turn of the millennium.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Join our Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online

1. Pubs over the years Inside The Phoenix pub in Duncan Road, Southsea, in 2011. Pictured is: Regular punter Jackie Jackson-Darke (51) who has been coming to the pub since 1978. Picture: Sarah Standing (111742-3209) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2. Pubs over the years Inside The Old House at Home in Locksway Road, Milton in 2012. Pictured is landlord Steve Lant and landlady Leanne Medley. Picture: Paul Jacobs (122196-2) Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

3. Pubs over the years Inside The Portsbridge pub in Cosham in 2011. Pictured: Punters celebrating Tina Bradley's 49th birthday party - (left to right) Marie Randall (46), Pauline Smith (55), Tina Bradley (49), Leah Curphey (39), and Tracey Ames (38). Picture: Malcolm Wells (113159-5736) Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

4. Pubs over the years Inside The Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea in the 00s. Picture: Michael Scaddan (051065-0110) Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales