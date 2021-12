So we decided to dive back into The News archives to find pictures to take you back to the 00s and show what has changed since then.

Click through our gallery to see all the photos!

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Southsea in the 00s This is what the heart of Southsea looked like in 2002 - can you spot Debenhams, which has now shut Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

2. Southsea in the 00s A lot has changed on Albert Road in Southsea since the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

3. Southsea in the 00s This is what the Kingfisher Fish & Chips shop in Albert Road, Southsea looked like in 2006. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

4. Southsea in the 00s Do you remember Rosita's in Albert Road? Here it was in 2006. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales