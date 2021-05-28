Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

21 to take you back to nights at Walkabout in Portsmouth

WALKABOUT was one of the popular night spots as well as a place to watch big games in the city centre in the early part of the millennium.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:46 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:51 pm

It has long since closed down and been replaced.

However we decided to dive into The News archives and find old photos from the venue from over the years.

MORE RETRO: 17 lost Portsmouth nightspots that are gone but not forgotten | Here's what a night at Time & Envy in Southsea looked like in the 00s

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery.

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Walkabout

Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

2. Walkabout

Is this you having a good time at the Walkabout bar in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

3. Walkabout

Is this you having a good time at Walkabout Bar, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

4. Walkabout

Is this you having a good time at the Walkabout Bar, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth?

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6