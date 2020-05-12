22 stunning retro photos show Palmerston Road in all its glory

Before the big chains moved in, independent family-run shops were a common sight and trams were more likely to be seen than cars and buses on the surrounding streets.
We have had a look through our archive to find these rarely-seen photos of the street from over the years. Some of the photos date back to the 19th century – as far as 1870.
Palmerston Road. Most of what you see in this photo was swept away during World War Two, but in the top left hand corner can be seen the steeple of St Jude's Church in Kent Road. This is a view from Osbourne Road, looking north up Palmerston Road, Southsea with Handley's store to the left of the photograph. Photo: The News archive
Palmerston Road in the 1930's. The News PP981 Photo: The News archive
The junction of Osborne Road and Palmerston Road, Southsea (undated). The News PP976 Photo: The News archive
Sent into us by Malcolm Castleton of Milton, we see his late father Lawrence, who was a driver for the John Lewis partnership and their shop in Palmerston Road, Southsea called Knight & lee at the time Photo: The News archive