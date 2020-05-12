22 stunning retro photos show Palmerston Road in all its glory

1 . Palmerston Road Southsea

Palmerston Road. Most of what you see in this photo was swept away during World War Two, but in the top left hand corner can be seen the steeple of St Jude's Church in Kent Road. This is a view from Osbourne Road, looking north up Palmerston Road, Southsea with Handley's store to the left of the photograph. Photo: The News archive