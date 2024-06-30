23 amazing throwback photos of Portsmouth life in the 1960s

There was a lot going in the ‘60s, and these photos show iconic Royal Navy ships, triumphant sailor homecomings and history being made by Pompey.
Enjoy looking through some amazing images that show what was going on in our great city.
1. Portsmouth in the 1960's
Top end of Commercial Road, with Charlotte Street in the centre 1969.Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in the 1960's
Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960.Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in the 1960's
Soccer players from Southampton FC and Portsmouth FC enter the field before a match, UK, 16th January 1965. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in the 1960's
Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960.Photo: The News archive
