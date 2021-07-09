Thousands flock to make the most of Love Albert Road Day in 2008. PICTURE: ALLAN HUTCHINGS (083941-872)

23 photos capture how popular Love Albert Road Day was in the 00s

Can you remember Love Albert Road Day?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:35 pm

The event was held in late September in 2008 and 2009, proving to be a huge hit.

Thousands of people descended on Southsea for the inaugural street part in 2008.

Before even bigger crowds turned up a year later in September 2009.

Did you attend either of the Love Albert Road Day events?

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery below.

1. Love Albert Road Day in 2009

DJ Matt Handy raves it up at Love Albert Road Day in 2009. Picture: Paul Jacobs. (093449-44)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

2. Love Albert Road Day in 2008

Crowds stretched along Albert Road as far as The Festing pub in Festing Road for Love Albert Road Day in 2008. PICTURE: ALLAN HUTCHINGS (083941-811)

Photo: ALLAN HUTCHINGS

3. Love Albert Road Day in 2008

Drummers outside The Wedgewood Rooms, in Albert Road, as thousands of people flock to Love Albert Road Day in 2008. PICTURE: ALLAN HUTCHINGS (083941-820)

Photo: ALLAN HUTCHINGS

4. Love Albert Road Day in 2008

Thousands flock to Love Albert Road Day in 2008. PICTURE: ALLAN HUTCHINGS (083941-878)

Photo: ALLAN HUTCHINGS

