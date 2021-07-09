23 photos capture how popular Love Albert Road Day was in the 00s
Can you remember Love Albert Road Day?
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:35 pm
The event was held in late September in 2008 and 2009, proving to be a huge hit.
Thousands of people descended on Southsea for the inaugural street part in 2008.
Before even bigger crowds turned up a year later in September 2009.
Did you attend either of the Love Albert Road Day events?
See if you can spot yourself in our gallery below.
