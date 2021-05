23 photos showing life in 1989 in Portsmouth

But closer to home, 1989 saw three carriers here in port at Portsmouth at the same time, HMS Warrior was being painted and Port Solent had taken shape.

There was a fire at the Tricorn, the Cascades Shopping Centre was opened, fans were calling for the Fratton End to be rebuilt and American battleship USS Iowa arrived in Portsmouth.

1. Portsmouth in 1989 Three carriers in Portsmouth at the same time. Seen in Portsmouth Harbour in February 1989 are HM Ships Invincible, Ark Royal and Illustrious. Picture: Terry Pearson collection

2. Portsmouth in 1989 HMS Warrior being painted on May 15, 1989. The News PP4342

3. Portsmouth in 1989 The Adams Lumberjacks try to beat a record for cutting a log the fastest at Southsea Show in 1989. The News PP4116

4. Portsmouth in 1989 Port Solent 1989. Picture: Portsmouth Historic Centre