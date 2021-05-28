23 photos showing life in 1989 in Portsmouth
It was the year that the Berlin Wall fell.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 6:15 pm
But closer to home, 1989 saw three carriers here in port at Portsmouth at the same time, HMS Warrior was being painted and Port Solent had taken shape.
There was a fire at the Tricorn, the Cascades Shopping Centre was opened, fans were calling for the Fratton End to be rebuilt and American battleship USS Iowa arrived in Portsmouth.
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.
Page 1 of 6