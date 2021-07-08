Guildhall Square when it was open to traffic undated

23 rare unseen photos of Portsmouth Guildhall over the years

It’s hard to believe some of the changes that have occurred over the years in the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:28 pm

Here is a glimpse of how things used to be. In this selection you will see some wonderful images, including huge crowds hoping to catch sight of the Portsmouth players returning with the FA Cup in 1939.

As well as a royal visit in 1937, several interesting images of when the square was opened to traffic, a fabulous aerial image from 1970 and the Civic Offices under construction in 1973.

Crowds in Guildhall Square clamour to see Pompey players return with the FA Cup in 1939

Motorcyclists and their sidecars gather in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, possibly about 1918-1920.

The redevelopment of the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth about 1970

National Day of Prayer 1940 No, Pompey have not just won the FA Cup. This is the attendance for a National Day of Prayer in Guildhall Square in 1940.

