23 rarely seen photos show how West Street in Fareham changed over four decades

We decided to dive into The News archives to find old photos capturing how it has evolved over the decades.
The pictures span from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and all the way to the 1990s.
MORE RETRO: 13 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 2001, 21 photos show what life looked like in Southsea in the 90s, 18 photos capture what life looked like in 1986 in Portsmouth and Southsea
You can see all our pictures in our gallery below.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 6