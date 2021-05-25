West Street in Fareham as seen in October 1974.

23 retro photos capture West Street in Fareham in years gone past

IT is the main road through Fareham which means that West Street has changed a lot over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:45 pm

We decided to dive into The News archives to find old photos capturing how it has evolved over the decades.

1. West Street, Fareham

Photo captures life in West Street, Fareham in January 1964.

2. West Street, Fareham

Picture captures West Street in Fareham as it was in August 1971.

3. West Street, Fareham

A rainy day in West Street, Fareham in August 1973

4. West Street, Fareham

Photo captures the buzz of life on West Street in Fareham in November 1973.

