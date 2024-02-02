24 great photos from Hayling Island's history over the years

These great images are from 1960 onwards and include Hayling carnival, the raft race, the fair, local shops and many other events.
Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP4455 Photo: The News archive
Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044 Photo: The News archive
Windsurfers heading to the seas from Northney Marina, Hayling Island, 1988. The News PP5398 Photo: The News archive
Lloyds Bank famous black horse Cancara paid his first ever school visit to Hayling Island School. The News PP4401 Photo: The News archive