24 picture memories of sports and social clubs from Portsmouth area

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2020, 12:06 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:29 BST
Do you remember or even feature in any of these wonderful ‘club’ images from the past in the Portsmouth area?

There are just a selection from some of the fantastic sport and social clubs we have in the area.

Photos include Jimmy White paying a visit to Top Spot Snooker in Leigh Park in 1993, Southsea Motor Club racing on the Eastern Road in 1935 and Portsea Secondary Modern Boys’ Gymnastics Club back in 1954.

Jimmy White shows Ian Burton a trick or two during an exhibition at The Top Spot Snooker Club in Leigh Park, 1993. The News PP4529

John Herring from Lovedean Karate club flying towars the rest of the group in 1991. The News PP4880

Members of the Solent Veteran Bicylce and Tricycle Club set off on the club's annual Christmas ride along Hilsea Moat in December 1992. The News PP4457

When the Eastern Road was first constructed in the 1930's speed trials were held there organised by Southsea Motor Club. In 1935 the Speed Trials attracted motorist from all over the country, not to mention very large crowds.

