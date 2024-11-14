26 enjoyable photos reminding you what Portsmouth was like in 1985

It was also an eventful year in Portsmouth as the Ark Royal was commissioned. We have already had a look at what the city was like in 1980 and 1990, and now we focus on 1985. What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1985?
1. Portsmouth in 1985
Royal Marines Barracks, Eastney in June 1985. The News PP4668 Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth in 1985
The Royal Naval Display team climb the mast in the Beat the Retreat ceremony in the Guildhall Square, 1985. The News PP4949 Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in 1985
South Parade Pier Southsea around June 1985. The News 6857-15 Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in 1985
The Talbot pub in Goldsmith Avenue in September 1985. The News PP1245 Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.