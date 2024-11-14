26 enjoyable photos reminding you what Portsmouth was like in 1985

It was the year Live Aid united the world, Eastenders first made its way onto the BBC and the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.

It was also an eventful year in Portsmouth as the Ark Royal was commissioned. We have already had a look at what the city was like in 1980 and 1990, and now we focus on 1985. What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1985?

Royal Marines Barracks, Eastney in June 1985. The News PP4668

Royal Marines Barracks, Eastney in June 1985. The News PP4668 Photo: The News archive

The Royal Naval Display team climb the mast in the Beat the Retreat ceremony in the Guildhall Square, 1985. The News PP4949

The Royal Naval Display team climb the mast in the Beat the Retreat ceremony in the Guildhall Square, 1985. The News PP4949 Photo: The News archive

South Parade Pier Southsea around June 1985. The News 6857-15

South Parade Pier Southsea around June 1985. The News 6857-15 Photo: The News archive

The Talbot pub in Goldsmith Avenue in September 1985. The News PP1245

The Talbot pub in Goldsmith Avenue in September 1985. The News PP1245 Photo: The News archive

