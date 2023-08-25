26 photos showing how Fratton Road has transformed over the years
There have been so many changes to the Fratton area since the turn of the century, so many buildings have either gone or have changed dramatically over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST
We have had a dig into the archives and found some historic photos of Fratton Road and Fratton Bridge which date back decades – and they certainly look a bit different now!
Do you have any memories of the area or recognise any of the buildings featured in this gallery?
