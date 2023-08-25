News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

26 photos showing how Fratton Road has transformed over the years

There have been so many changes to the Fratton area since the turn of the century, so many buildings have either gone or have changed dramatically over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

We have had a dig into the archives and found some historic photos of Fratton Road and Fratton Bridge which date back decades – and they certainly look a bit different now!

Do you have any memories of the area or recognise any of the buildings featured in this gallery?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Fareham in 1995 | The Dunkirk evacuation | Portsmouth in the 60s

Fratton Road looking north from Fratton Bridge possibly around the turn of the last century.

1. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Fratton Road looking north from Fratton Bridge possibly around the turn of the last century. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge, Portsmouth

2. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

The Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Tea break. Women in the canteen at the Guards factory at Fratton bridge in 1957

3. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Tea break. Women in the canteen at the Guards factory at Fratton bridge in 1957 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970

4. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FarehamPortsmouth