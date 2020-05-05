28 stunning retro images capture wonderful Clarence Pier life

Some of the photos go as far back as 1860 and feature the popular funfair rides, as well as people taking a stroll along the pier.
All of these photos have been sourced from The News’ archives and show how the pier changed over the course of about 100 years, between the mid 19th and 20th centuries.
1. Clarence Pier Southsea
Dressed for summer. Row boats for hire and gentlemen taking their girls dressed in white for a row alongside Clarence Pier Photo: The News archive
2. Clarence Pier at Southsea
Boaters and parasols were the order of the day in this picture of sun-seekers on Clarence Pier, Southsea, about 1910. Photo: The News archve
3. Clarence Pier at Southsea
Clarence Pier c 1928, view from a departing boat Photo: The News archive
4. Clarence Pier Southsea
Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920's. Photo: The News archive