28 stunning retro images capture wonderful Clarence Pier life

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th May 2020, 16:46 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 17:09 BST
Here is a wonderful collection of photos from the olden days showing life on and around Clarence Pier in Southsea.

Some of the photos go as far back as 1860 and feature the popular funfair rides, as well as people taking a stroll along the pier.

All of these photos have been sourced from The News’ archives and show how the pier changed over the course of about 100 years, between the mid 19th and 20th centuries.

Dressed for summer. Row boats for hire and gentlemen taking their girls dressed in white for a row alongside Clarence Pier

1. Clarence Pier Southsea

Dressed for summer. Row boats for hire and gentlemen taking their girls dressed in white for a row alongside Clarence Pier Photo: The News archive

Boaters and parasols were the order of the day in this picture of sun-seekers on Clarence Pier, Southsea, about 1910.

2. Clarence Pier at Southsea

Boaters and parasols were the order of the day in this picture of sun-seekers on Clarence Pier, Southsea, about 1910. Photo: The News archve

Clarence Pier c 1928, view from a departing boat

3. Clarence Pier at Southsea

Clarence Pier c 1928, view from a departing boat Photo: The News archive

Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920's.

4. Clarence Pier Southsea

Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920's. Photo: The News archive

