32 incredible unseen photos from 1970 I wouldn't have known were taken in Portsmouth

This wonderful collection includes Paulsgrove House just before it was demolished, Fred Dinenage at Fratton Park in the early years, Cliff Richard performing at Southsea church and James Callaghan on the campaign trail in Fratton.
1. Portsmouth in 1970
Two cars about to be overcome by the tide on the slipway at the Hard in 1970. The new approach road from the Hard to the Harbour Station can be seen in the background. Photo: The News archvire
2. Portsmouth in 1970
Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970. Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth in 1970
Cliff Richard at St Judes Church, Southsea, September 1970. The News PP73 Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth in 1970
A double decker bus passes through Guildhall Square before it was pedestrianised, May 27 1970. The News PP3261 Photo: The News archive
