One of the highlights of childhood was taking a trip to Toys R Us to search for your next beloved toy. Sadly it went into administration and shut.

32 things you can't do in Portsmouth anymore

Portsmouth as a city has changed and evolved over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:23 pm

With this evolution we have had to say goodbye to many favourites from shops to nightclubs and even the Tricorn.

We’ve also seen landmarks like the Southsea Common dinosaur come and go.

So we decided to pull together a list of things you can no longer do in Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through the full gallery! Let us know which you miss the most!

1. Go for a night out at Joanna's

It was the best-known nightclub in Southsea and was dubbed the 'Royal Naval School of Dancing'. It shut down over a decade ago and since burned down.

Photo: Paul Jacobs

2. See the Southsea dinosaur

It only called Southsea Common home for a brief time before it burned down but has lived on long in our memories.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

3. Eat at the Cascades food court

While the shopping centre is still going strong, you can no longer dine out at its once famous food court.

Photo: Jonathan Brady

4. Trips to Tiger Tiger

Can you remember nights at Tiger Tiger? It was one of the most popular night spots over the years. However it shut down in 2019 and was replaced with Eden.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

