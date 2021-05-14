32 things you will only remember if you grew up in Portsmouth
Portsmouth as a city has changed and evolved over the years.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th May 2021, 6:11 pm
With this evolution we have had to say goodbye to many favourites from shops to nightclubs and even the Tricorn.
We’ve also seen landmarks like the Southsea Common dinosaur come and go.
MORE RETRO: 11 things you shouldn't say to someone from Portsmouth | 10 memories of families making a splash at the Pyramids Centre pool in Southsea
So we decided to pull together a list of things you will only remember doing if you grew up in Portsmouth.
Make sure to click through the full gallery! Let us know which you miss the most!
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 8