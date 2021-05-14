32 things you will only remember if you grew up in Portsmouth

With this evolution we have had to say goodbye to many favourites from shops to nightclubs and even the Tricorn.

We’ve also seen landmarks like the Southsea Common dinosaur come and go.

So we decided to pull together a list of things you will only remember doing if you grew up in Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through the full gallery! Let us know which you miss the most!

1. Go for a night out at Joanna's It was the best-known nightclub in Southsea and was dubbed the 'Royal Naval School of Dancing'. It shut down over a decade ago and since burned down. Photo: Paul Jacobs Buy photo

2. See the Southsea dinosaur It only called Southsea Common home for a brief time before it burned down but has lived on long in our memories. Photo: Malcolm Wells Buy photo

3. Eat at the Cascades food court While the shopping centre is still going strong, you can no longer dine out at its once famous food court. Photo: Jonathan Brady Buy photo

4. Trips to Tiger Tiger Can you remember nights at Tiger Tiger? Photo: Michael Scaddan Buy photo