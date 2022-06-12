33 photos that will take you back to Portsmouth in 1992

We have had a look back through the archives to see what our city looked like nearly three decades ago.
Jetskiiers having fun off of Southsea Beach on July 26 1992. The News PP3643
Photo: The News archive
The 'Puffer Fish' was the largest kite at the Kite Festival on Southsea Common on August 29 1992. The News PP3686
Photo: The News archive
Pompey's Alan McLoughlin on October 12, 1992. The News PP4016
Photo: The News archive
The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992. The News
Photo: The New archive