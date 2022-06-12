South Parade Pier 18th August 1992 Picture: The News 1909-5
33 photos that will take you back to Portsmouth in 1992

What were you doing back in 1992?

By Deborah Croker
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 7:10 pm

We have had a look back through the archives to see what our city looked like nearly three decades ago.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in 1992?

1. Portsmouth back in 1992

Jetskiiers having fun off of Southsea Beach on July 26 1992. The News PP3643

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth back in 1992

The 'Puffer Fish' was the largest kite at the Kite Festival on Southsea Common on August 29 1992. The News PP3686

Photo: The News archive

3. Portsmouth back in 1992

Pompey's Alan McLoughlin on October 12, 1992. The News PP4016

Photo: The News archive

4. Portsmouth back in 1992

The floral clock, Southsea Castle 22nd July 1992. The News

Photo: The New archive

