News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

34 exclusive unseen and glorious photos of the New Theatre Royal in Southsea

Feast your eyes on a wonderful collection of the Victorian Grade II listed theatre’s photos from The News’ archive.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2020, 16:21 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT

The New Theatre Royal was originally built in 1854 and called Landport Hall and was made into a theatre two years later.

It was rebuilt twice, once in 1884 by Charles J. Phipps and again in 1900 by Frank Matcham.

In this beautiful selection of images from The News archives, you’ll see images from the theatre in the early days, the restorations and the fire of 1972. You will be amazed at the beauty of the decorative interior.

All the images are available to purchase should you wish., You can visit our Photosales section, call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Spice Island | Broad Street | Fawcett Road

In 1874, before the expansion in 1884

1. The New Theatre Royal Southsea

In 1874, before the expansion in 1884 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
23rd December 1970

2. The New Theatre Royal Southsea

23rd December 1970 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
July 1983

3. The New Theatre Royal Southsea

July 1983 Photo: The New archive

Photo Sales
23rd December 1970

4. The New Theatre Royal Southsea

23rd December 1970 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page