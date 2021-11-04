These were the faces on the floor at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 093098-3
These were the faces on the floor at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 093098-3

36 photos show what Saturday nights looked like 12 years ago in Portsmouth

Can you believe that 2009 was 12 years ago?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:23 pm

Where does the time go?

We decided to dig back through The News archives to find pictures of clubbers out in Portsmouth from over the years.

Here are pictures from night outs int he city in 2009 – can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise?

1. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoy a night out at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 092674-973

Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales

2. Was this you?

A hen party out in Portsmouth in 2009. Picture: (092934_717)

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales

3. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoy a night out at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 092674-981

Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales

4. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoy a night out in Portsmouth in 2009. Picture: 093098-2

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
