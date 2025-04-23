37 memorable throwback photos of Portsdown Hill over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2020, 11:26 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Take a trip down memory lane and see how much Portsdown Hill has changed.

There are so many interesting images from the past in this selection.

The images feature dates as far back as the turn of last century.

Look through the gallery below.

The Portsdown and Horndean Light Railway at the top of Portsdown Hill. Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The Portsdown and Horndean Light Railway at the top of Portsdown Hill. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Portsdown Hill from London Road, Cosham. Pictire: Paul Costen collection

2. Memories of Portsdown Hill

Portsdown Hill from London Road, Cosham. Pictire: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

The garage on the top of Portsdown Hill in the 1920's or 1930's. Picture: Paul Costen collection

3. Memories of Portsdown Hill

The garage on the top of Portsdown Hill in the 1920's or 1930's. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Girls from ASWE on Portsdown Hill, celebrating the silver wedding of Phyllis Chambers, front centre.

4. Memories of Portsdown Hill

Girls from ASWE on Portsdown Hill, celebrating the silver wedding of Phyllis Chambers, front centre. Photo: The News archive

