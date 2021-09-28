40 pubs that we have loved and lost in Portsmouth through the years

We decided to look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no-longer part of the city having closed down over the years.

Hopefully this gallery might be able to spark some fond memories of good times from down the years!

Have a look through all 40 and let us know how many you can remember.

1. The Battle of Minden Named after the decisive battle in the Seven Years' War, which took place in the 18th Century, this pub in St Mary’s Road was bombed during WW2 and rebuilt in 1946. It closed its doors in January 2017. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales

2. The Connaught Arms Built in the 1890s, this pub in Guildford Road, Fratton was opened for over a century. In 1998 it was awarded Portsmouth CAMRA's pub of the year award. It finally stopped trading in 2015 when residents first petitioned against a new shop opening in the site. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. The Contented Pig Located in Fratton Road, Fratton this pub went under a number of different names including the Frog & Frigate and Museum Gardens. It was refurbished in 2005 but closed in late 2007. It was demolished in 2015. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. The Admiralty Tavern This boozer was on Spring Street, it survived being bombed during World War II. It's death kneel came in 1987 when it was demolished to make way for the Cascades Shopping Centre. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales