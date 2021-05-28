40 pubs that we've loved and lost in Portsmouth through the years
PUBS have been at the heart of the community in Portsmouth for generations.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:16 pm
We decided to look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no-longer part of the city having closed down over the years.
Hopefully this gallery might be able to spark some fond memories of good times from down the years!
Have a look through all 40 and let us know how many you can remember.
