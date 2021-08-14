Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.
Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

41 photos capture what a night at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like

PORTSMOUTH waved goodbye to one of the most popular night life venues Tiger Tiger in 2019.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:58 pm

The Gunwharf Quays based club shut its doors in May 2019 after over a decade. It has since been replaced by Eden.

To celebrate its legacy – here are 41 photos from over the years at the club!

MORE RETRO: Do you remember these lost Gunwharf Quays shops and restaurants? | Can you remember these lost Portsmouth 00s nightclubs?

Can you spot yourself?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

2. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

3. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time in the Tiger Tiger back in the day.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

4. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time in the Tiger Tiger back in the day.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo
PortsmouthGunwharf Quays
Next Page
Page 1 of 10