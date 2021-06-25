Revellers having a good time at the Bar Bluu complex, Clarendon Road, Southsea - (042347-0007)

41 photos to take you back to a night out in 2004 in Portsmouth

You probably can’t remember your last night out, let alone one back in 2004.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:06 pm

The club names have changed, the music is totally different and the fashion from 16 years ago is definitely unrecognisable!

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Portsmouth clubbing gallery?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: A Portsmouth night out in 2012 | Remembering nights at Tiger Tiger | Delight celebrates 20 years in business

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010)

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (045543-0016)

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea - (042232-0003)

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo

4. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021)

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Buy photo
Portsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 11