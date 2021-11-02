41 pictures capture what a night at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth looked like in the 2000s

However a lot has changed at the waterfront shopping centre – including the venues that people are visiting.

So we decided to dive back into The News’ archives to see what a night out at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

Click through to see all of the photos in the gallery.

See if you can spot any familiar faces in the gallery below!

1. Was this you? This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

2. Was this you? This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

3. Was this you? This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

4. Was this you? This is what a night out at Jongleurs in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: David Garvey Photo Sales