Clubbers having a good time at Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s.
42 photos show what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s

SOUTHSEA is a hot spot for nightlife in the city.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 6:15 pm

But how much has it changed over the years?

We decided to dive into The News archives and see what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s.

See if you can spot anyone you recognise!

1. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying the Friday night scene in Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

2. Was this you?

Clubbers having fun at the Pyramids Night Club on Southsea Sea Front in the 00s.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

3. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Subway in Club EQ at Granada Road, Southsea in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

4. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Buddies 25+ Nightclub at The Pyramids on Southsea seafront in the 00s.

Photo: Michael Scaddan

