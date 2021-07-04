DJs Will Chamber and Alex Dutton have been running the music night for 21 years – at the venue now called Astoria – and promise it will be back ‘bigger and better’ after lockdown.

Last year Delight signed up to Portsmouth City Council's crowdfunding scheme in a bid to stay afloat during lockdown – and its target of £2,000 was quickly hit.

Rather than asking supporters for cash the donors receive a ticket to the re-opening of Delight as well as a choice of merchandise, from mugs - to T-shirts to commemorative plates.

Look back through pictures of Delight at Route 66 in the 00s. Can you spot yourself?

