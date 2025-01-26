47 unique photos of Portsmouth's Commercial Road that will take you back

Published 14th May 2020, 16:19 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 16:38 GMT
Many places in Portsmouth have undergone a massive transformation over the years, but perhaps none more so than Commercial Road.

Portsmouth’s teeming thoroughfare is the city’s main shopping precinct and is now home to many of the UK’s biggest retail brands.

While the retail sector is unrecognisable from decades ago, Commercial Road has always been the hustle and bustle of the city centre in Portsmouth – as shown by these rare photos below.

We’ve had a look back through the archives to find some of our favourite photos from 1906 to the 1960s.

Commercial Road/Church Street junction about 1960

1. Commercial Road junction

Commercial Road/Church Street junction about 1960 Photo: The News archive

Flooding outside the goods sheds in Commercial Road. The boy’s face in the centre says it all. Flooding in Commercial Road taken from inside the gates of the railway goods shed.

2. Commercial Road

Flooding outside the goods sheds in Commercial Road. The boy’s face in the centre says it all. Flooding in Commercial Road taken from inside the gates of the railway goods shed. Photo: The News archive

A wonderful photograph of pre-war Commercial Road, Portsmouth, at its junction with Charlotte Street. A policeman directs traffic.

3. Commercial Road junction

A wonderful photograph of pre-war Commercial Road, Portsmouth, at its junction with Charlotte Street. A policeman directs traffic. Photo: The News archive

Classic cinema in Commercial Road, opposite Arundel Street junction and the lowering a 10-inch main pipe by Portsmouth Water Company in the foreground.

4. Commercial Road

Classic cinema in Commercial Road, opposite Arundel Street junction and the lowering a 10-inch main pipe by Portsmouth Water Company in the foreground. Photo: The News archive

