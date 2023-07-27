News you can trust since 1877
8 pictures of when New York new-wave band Blondie wowed the crowds at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003

Veteran New York new-wave band Blondie had the Portsmouth crowd in the palm of their hands with a hit-packed set.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jul 2023, 19:42 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 20:08 BST

Here’s when they played at our own Portsmouth Guildhall 20 years ago in November 2003. Pictures by Paul Windsor.

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

1. Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

2. Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

3. Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

4. Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall

Blondie performing at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2003. Pictured is: Debbie Harry. Picture: Paul Windsor

