8 throwback photos of Goodwood racetrack through the years

In this selection you will see Donald Campbell testing 'Bluebird CN7' on the track in 1960, Stirling Moss and co-driver Tony Brooks with the trophy after winning the Tourist Trophy Sports Car Race in 1958.
There are photos of Mike Hawthorn and Raymond Mays at Goodwood in 1956, Pierre Levegh and Philippe Etancelin of France at the International 9-hour endurance race in 1952 and British racing driver Tony Rolt in a Connaught before the Chichester Cup race back in 1954.
1. Memories of car racing at Goodwood from the past
20th July 1960: Donald Campbell (1921- 1967) in the cockpit of 'Bluebird CN7' after tests at Goodwood Motor Track. Campbell hopes to break the World land speed record with the car at Bonnevile Salt Flats in Utah, America. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of car racing at Goodwood from the past
19th April 1954: British motor racing driver Reg Parnell (1911 - 1964) in his Ferrari at an international race meeting at Goodwood. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of car racing at Goodwood from the past
15th May 1951: D Poore in an Alfa (25), leading B Bira (1914 - 1985) in an Osca (5) and G Farina in a Maserati (3) at Woodcote Corner during the Festival of Britain race, Goodwood. (Photo by Fisher/Central Press/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of car racing at Goodwood from the past
Drivers running to their cars at the start of the 9-hour International Sports Car Race at the Goodwood Circuit, West Sussex, 16th August 1952. The competitors include Stirling Moss (far right) and Tony Rolt (1918 - 2008, second from right). (Photo by Don Price/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive