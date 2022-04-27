8 throwback photos of Goodwood racetrack through the years

In this selection you will see Donald Campbell testing 'Bluebird CN7' on the track in 1960, Stirling Moss and co-driver Tony Brooks with the trophy after winning the Tourist Trophy Sports Car Race in 1958.

There are photos of Mike Hawthorn and Raymond Mays at Goodwood in 1956, Pierre Levegh and Philippe Etancelin of France at the International 9-hour endurance race in 1952 and British racing driver Tony Rolt in a Connaught before the Chichester Cup race back in 1954.