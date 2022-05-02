9 photos of Portsmouth Docks and Dockyard through the years

Included in this selection are two submarines from Chile docked at Portsmouth harbour back in 1929. The 'Lamotte Piquet' of the French Navy on a visit to Portsmouth in 1927, the launch of HMS Orion in 1910, men testing the portholes of the 'Victoria and Albert' with a hose in 1925, riggers at work on Nelson's flagship, HMS Victory in 1934 and HMS Queen Elizabeth being launched in 1913.
May 1927: The 'Lamotte Piquet' a vessel of the French Naval Squadron on a visit to Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
So near but yet so far...Portsmouth Harbour 1900
16th November 1913: The HMS 'Queen Elizabeth' leaves the slips at Portsmouth docks on her launching. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
November 1929: The 'O' Brien', a submarine from Chile, while docked in Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
