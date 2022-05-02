9 photos of Portsmouth Docks and Dockyard through the years

Included in this selection are two submarines from Chile docked at Portsmouth harbour back in 1929. The 'Lamotte Piquet' of the French Navy on a visit to Portsmouth in 1927, the launch of HMS Orion in 1910, men testing the portholes of the 'Victoria and Albert' with a hose in 1925, riggers at work on Nelson's flagship, HMS Victory in 1934 and HMS Queen Elizabeth being launched in 1913.