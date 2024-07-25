"A step back in time" - 23 awesome photos of how Portsmouth looked in 1988

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Sep 2020, 16:50 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Looking through these great images you’ll see a lot was going on in Portsmouth in 1988.

There were changes inside Fratton Park, the Pyramids Centre was being finished, the Cascades Shopping Centre was under construction and Port Solent, as we know it now, was being created.

Here’s a step back in time…and the majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: The 1963 Big Freeze in Portsmouth | Southsea’s iconic clock tower | Portsmouth in 1987

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

Fratton Park Portsmouth football club South Stand with Portsmouth playing Leicester. 29th August 1988. Picture: The News 0359-5

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

Fratton Park Portsmouth football club South Stand with Portsmouth playing Leicester. 29th August 1988. Picture: The News 0359-5Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Port Solent Marina in January 1988. The News PP5109

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

Port Solent Marina in January 1988. The News PP5109Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A picturesque view of HMS Warrior from the Hard, 1988. The News PP5411

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

A picturesque view of HMS Warrior from the Hard, 1988. The News PP5411Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth under construction in January 1988. The News PP5572

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1988

Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth under construction in January 1988. The News PP5572Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPort SolentFratton ParkSouthseaFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.