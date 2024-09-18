Astonishing pictures of the great storm of 1987 that battered Portsmouth

In this gallery you will see photos from the great storm of October in that year now 36 years ago. The storm ripped through the city and caused substantial damage to the area after a violent extratropical cyclone occurred on the night of 15–16 October.
Hurricane-force winds caused casualties up and down the country, in France, and the Channel Islands as a severe weather depression in the Bay of Biscay moved northeast.
The photo gallery also features images of Pompey’s 1987 team and when the Queen paid a visit to Old Portsmouth.
What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 1980s?
