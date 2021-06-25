Lost nightclubs you want back

Can you remember these lost Portsmouth clubs from over the years?

MANY of Portsmouth’s most beloved nightlife spots have sadly left the city.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 25th June 2021

From Joanna’s to Ritzy, plenty of iconic venues have now closed down.

However fortunately our memories of them – and photos captured inside them – live on.

We decided to celebrate some of the city’s lost nightspots by diving into The News archives.

Have a look through our gallery below and see how many you can remember!

1. Babylon

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

2. Flares

Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares?

3. Martha's

While it may be a Taco Bell now, there is still much love for Martha's and many people want to see it make a comeback to Portsmouth.

4. Highlight

This old club used to be in Gunwharf Quays and it was very student friendly, but it was taken over and turned into Grosvenor Casino in 2012.

