Barry and Lynn Kewell are still going strong after celebrating 40 years in the local pub trade. They took over The Leopard Inn in Purbrook on November 27, 1984 under the Whitbread banner before moving to The Northcote in Southsea on March 27, 1990 - where they still pour pints.

Some cherished pictures from over the years have been found by Barry and Lynn which you can see in the gallery below.

During their time at the Stonegate pub, they have built up what has become a popular jaunt for many local punters. With a loyal following, the prospering pub bucks the trend of decline seen in many watering holes across the country.

The late era Victorian pub, a large and imposing back street local based on the residential Francis Avenue, was voted by News readers as one of the cosiest pubs in the area. But the warmth of Barry and Lynn, their daughter Samantha and grandson Jordan who work behind the bar, ensure that punters keep coming back for more.

The pub has plenty of reasons for locals to drop in for a visit with darts for men on a Tuesday and Thursday for ladies. Wednesday is pool night and on Sunday there is live music and a meat raffle.

Former Albert Road Pub Watch chairman Barry, 75, recently told The News: “I’m still enjoying it to a degree but am a bit more back seat than before. I still come down every day to help behind the bar but have handed over the cellar work.

“My grandson and daughter work behind the bar and my wife Lynn looks after the upstairs and all of us. We’ve been working together for a long time and it seems to work well with us all happy.

“We do quite well as a pub because we have been here a long time and have loyal customers who we are very grateful to. They look after us and we try to look after them.

“When we took over, though, it was a struggle for two years and (the pub) was doing nothing (to earn money). We were managing four pubs at the same time but are now down to just the one.”

Asked what the pull of running a pub has been for so long, Barry said: “The social side is one of the biggest things. We know our customers and what drinks people want. The majority of our trade is from locals.

“We’ve built it up as a community pub of regulars who are more like friends than customers. They were very loyal to us during the pandemic…they came in their blankets and pillows and sat in the garden in the freezing cold.

“The pub has a real camaraderie. I would not want one of the pubs on Albert Road that relies on passing trade.”

The pub is a place of many memories too - with the most shocking involving Barry’s family and now workforce. “My daughter suddenly gave birth to a boy (Jordan) upstairs 18 years ago when she did not even know she was pregnant,” Barry said. “She was three months premature and spent three months in intensive care.”

Enjoying looking back at these pictures below.

1 . Northcote Pub in Southsea collects Northcote Pub in Southsea collects. Pictured is: Lynn & Barry Kewell on the day they took over the Graham Arms in July 1996 from Lynn's mum & dad (Margaret and Bill Harris) with the Wadsworth area manager Mr Danny Williams. Photo: Supplied by Barry Kewell Photo Sales

2 . Northcote Pub in Southsea collects Northcote Pub in Southsea collects. Pictured is: Barry and Lynn Kewell at the Pyramids for a banquet in 2000. Photo: Supplied by Barry Kewell Photo Sales

3 . Northcote Pub in Southsea collects Northcote Pub in Southsea collects. Pictured is: (right) Barry Kewell taking over from Ollie Burton of the 3 Crowns in Portsea as President of the Portsmouth & District Licensed Victuallers Society for the first of my 2 years of presidency from 1998 to 1999 & 1999 to 2000. Photo: Supplied by Barry Kewell Photo Sales

4 . Northcote Pub in Southsea collects Northcote Pub in Southsea collects. Pictured is: (middle and right) Mollie Sugden and her husband William Moore at The Leopard Inn for a charity night in December 1988. Photo: Supplied by Barry Kewell Photo Sales