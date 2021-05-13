Debenhams and 13 Commercial Road in Portsmouth shops we've lost and what replaced them
Commercial Road is the main shopping street in Portsmouth’s city centre.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:29 pm
It is home to major names like Primark, Top Shop and many more.
However it has said goodbye to some big high street names over the years.
Here are some of the shops that used to call Commercial Road home and what they were replaced by.
