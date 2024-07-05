Fascinating photos showing the M27 being built in the '70s and '80s that will amaze you

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Feb 2020, 17:57 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 07:28 BST
Thousands of us use the M27 on a daily basis to travel along the south coast.

The motorway was opened in stages between 1975 and 1983, and these photos from our archive show what the route looked like both before and during construction.

Times have certainly changed a bit. See our gallery below.

The fledgling Portsbridge roundabout with the M27 flyover under construction.

1. M27

The fledgling Portsbridge roundabout with the M27 flyover under construction.Photo: -

A couple police cars drive up the empty M27 in September 1975 Picture: The News PP4966

2. M27

A couple police cars drive up the empty M27 in September 1975 Picture: The News PP4966Photo: -

Looking west from the M275 here we see the M27 just before opening.

3. M27

Looking west from the M275 here we see the M27 just before opening.Photo: -

Not a moonscape but the M27 under construction. Looking west into the distance is the M27 from Hilsea roundabout into the distant Portchester. Picture: Tony Triggs collection.

4. M27

Not a moonscape but the M27 under construction. Looking west into the distance is the M27 from Hilsea roundabout into the distant Portchester. Picture: Tony Triggs collection.Photo: -

